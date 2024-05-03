Dodgeball! Patrick Beverley hurled ball at Pacers fan as Bucks were eliminated
Dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge.
The Indiana Pacers ended the Milwaukee Bucks' season earlier than expected on Thursday night and Patrick Beverley didn't exactly handle it well.
The final two minutes were approaching with the Pacers ahead by 20 points when Beverley started getting into it with a fan behind the Bucks bench. The fan lofted a loose basketball towards Beverley. Beverley threw it back like he meant to deliver a bloody nose.
Look: Patrick Beverley chucks basketball at Pacers fan
Beverley has a history of handling losses poorly. When he was with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2021, he earned a one-game suspension to be served at the start of the next season for pushing Chris Paul in the back during the Western Conference Finals. He was suspended again, this time for three games, as a member of the Lakers after he shoved DeAndre Ayton in the back.
At least the fan was facing Beverley and had a chance to see the ball coming...
Beverley's frustration may have stemmed from more than just an elimination game loss. He had an objectively bad game, scoring six points in 40 minutes while shooting 3-of-11 from the field and 0-for-3 from beyond the arc.
The Bucks were once again playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo but the return of Damian Lillard gave them some hope of forcing a Game 7. Lillard came through with 28 points. His teammates like Beverley weren't up to the task.
The Pacers were certainly on it. Obi Toppin led Indiana off the bench with 21 points. T.J. McConnell also dropped 20 off the bench. Tyrese Haliburton had 17 points and 10 assists. Pascal Siakam had 19 points.
Indiana could find out their second-round opponent later on Thursday night. They'll play the winner of the series between the 76ers and Knicks. New York can close out with a win Game 6. A Philadelphia win would force a Game 7.
As for Beverley. He was on a one-year contract with the Bucks. He'll be a free agent this summer. No one would be surprised if he starts another season with a suspension.