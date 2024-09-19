50-50 club: Best memes and tweets after Shohei Ohtani makes history, again
It felt like the 2024 season was going to be the first one that Shohei Ohtani seemed, well, human. The two-way phenom was going to hit in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but after suffering a major elbow injury, he was not going to pitch for the entire 2024 campaign.
Despite being limited to designated hitter-only duties, Ohtani has put together a season to remember, finding a way to make history even while not having to wear a mitt. Not only did he enter Thursday's game with a ridiculous .287/.371/.607 slash line, but he was just two home runs and one stolen base away from being the first player in MLB history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same year.
He was able to get to 50-50, and did it in style. Despite there being an open base, the Marlins elected to pitch to Ohtani in what was a rout. That choice backfired.
Ohtani launched a hanging curveball on a 1-2 count the other way for a two-run homer. That gave him his second home run, fifth hit, and seventh RBI of the day, accompanied by two stolen bases. Ohtani is now at 50 home runs and 51 RBI, and there are still nine more games to go.
Ohtani had been on pace for 50-50 for a while now, but seeing him actually reach the milestone is absurd, and is something MLB Twitter is celebrating.
Best memes and tweets after Shohei Ohtani becomes first member of 50-50 club
Can we just admire this kind of day? Forget 50-50 for a second. How many players record five hits, two home runs, seven RBI, and two stolen bases in the same game? These are numbers you see in video games, and Ohtani made it look easy.
Another ridiculous accomplishment achieved by Ohtani was him becoming the Dodgers single-season home run king. Shawn Green held the single-season franchise record with 49 long balls, but Ohtani, in his first season with this historic franchise, managed to break that. Again, ridiculous.
No matter what team you root for, you have to appreciate the player that Ohtani is. You don't have to root for the Dodgers, but there's a very good chance we'll never see a player like Ohtani again in our lifetimes.
Will there be anyone to join Ohtani in the 50-50 club? Guys like Ronald Acuña Jr., Elly De La Cruz, and Bobby Witt Jr. likely have chances, but there's a reason this had never been done before.
As if 50-50 wasn't crazy enough, Ohtani decided to go deep in the ninth for the third time on the day, giving him 51 on the year. He is now the creator of the 51-51 club, and again, there's more than a week of regular season action to go.
He might have just put together the best offensive game in MLB history. Six hits, three home runs, 10 RBI, two stolen bases, I mean, c'mon.
This was supposed to be Ohtani's down year without pitching, but he's still going to win the MVP award because of days like this. Savor it while you can, baseball fans. Ohtani is unreal.