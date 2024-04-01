Dodgers are already heavy favorites to get yet another massive pitching prospect
The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly favorites to land yet another star pitcher.
The Los Angeles Dodgers already won the offseason by signing Shohei Ohtani to a ten-year deal worth $700 million and deferring most of the money to allow them to add more free agents. They raised the bar from simply winning the offseason to potentially putting together the best offseason ever by adding Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Teoscar Hernandez, and James Paxton.
The Dodgers added all of this talent to a team that won 100 games last season. Sure, it didn't result in postseason success, but a team that was already loaded now looks like an All-Star squad.
Those who hoped that the Dodgers would be done are sorely mistaken, as USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that several GMs believe that Roki Sasaki, the next great Japanese pitcher, is going to come to Los Angeles.
Roki Sasaki is the next megastar that the Dodgers reportedly have their eyes on
The Dodgers gave Ohtani the richest contract in MLB history and they gave Yamamoto the richest contract for a pitcher in MLB history. Still, they're not done. Nightengale reports that they're interested in Sasaki.
“Every team in baseball wants this guy," one GM told USA TODAY Sports, “but there’s no way he’s going anywhere else but the Dodgers. We all know it."
For all of the hype Yamamoto got, Sasaki might be better. The 22-year-old has pitched three seasons in the NPB and has posted a 1.90 ERA in 51 starts. He impressed in the WBC ahead of the 2023 campaign, and, again, is just 22 years old.
Adding Sasaki on top of Ohtani, Yamamoto, Bobby Miller, Walker Buehler, and Dustin May would just be unfair. It already is unfair without Sasaki assuming everyone is healthy.
The Dodgers and Sasaki having mutual interest makes all the sense in the world. Sasaki is a star, and the Dodgers are a team set to win for the next decade. Sasaki would get to play in Hollywood with two other Japanese superstars in front of sold-out crowds every night with a chance to win the World Series every year.
If the Dodgers are willing to offer substantial amounts of money to high-end free agents, there's nobody that they can't sign. Their situation is by far the most appealing in the sport, and there simply isn't much other teams can do to stop them.