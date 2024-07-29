A Dodgers-Cardinals trade to give Los Angeles versatility
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of a few teams that have begun to show interest in super utilityman Tommy Edman. The 29-year-old was expected to be the Opening Day center fielder for the St. Louis Cardinals but has not played a game this season after undergoing offseason wrist surgery. While the wrist has healed, other issues have held him back in his rehab assignment.
Edman has essentially become expendable, as players such as Michael Siani and Alec Burleson have emerged for St. Louis. The Cardinals need pitching depth to strengthen their minor league system, and even though they're going to be buyers at the deadline, they could make at least one move in the opposite direction.
A Cardinals-Dodgers trade for Tommy Edman
Los Angeles has long been interested in Edman's versatility. Not only is he a switch hitter, but he can play almost anywhere on the field, which makes him an attractive target.
Los Angeles needs help on the offensive side, and Edman would give them an option at the shortstop position, as well as in the outfield. Mookie Betts and Max Muncy are both injured, so Edman could even fill in at third base and would be an ideal target to fill their needs.
As for St. Louis, they would be receiving two solid pitching options. They don't have many pitchers who are close to MLB-ready in the pipeline, but Knack and Hurt have already tasted the big leagues and could serve as extra-depth options for 2025.
Ryan Helsley would net them the biggest haul, but with the team just one game out in the Wild Card race, such a deal is unlikely as of now. But if they sell high on Edman, they could get a decent return for him.
Hurt is the No. 5 prospect in the Dodgers system. Last summer, he led all minor league pitchers who worked at least 92 innings with a strikeout rate of 14.9 per nine innings. He has a fastball that can touch 99 mph and a changeup that is considered his best secondary pitch, which can touch the upper 80s.