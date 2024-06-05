Joking, sort of: Dodgers connection with Paul Skenes could come in handy someday
By Lior Lampert
Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes has looked like the top-of-rotation ace many suspected he would be in his brief time in the MLB thus far.
The Pirates selected Skenes with the first-overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft approximately 11 months ago, and he's only validated the decision since. Still, many are already forecasting the eventual departure of Skenes.
Frankly, Pittsburgh is a small-market city. The Pirates have the second-lowest 2024 payroll in baseball and are among the least valuable major league franchises. So, it is (somewhat) logical for people to begin fantasizing about him playing elsewhere in due time. Not to mention, the club experienced a similar fate with reigning American League Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole in 2018, trading him to the Houston Astros.
Social media has done its part to try speaking Skenes moving to the AL and taking his talents to the Bronx into existence. Several New York Yankees fans have been wishfully envisioning the 22-year-old in pinstripes:
Regardless, this feels too soon -- Yankees fans should pump the brakes. Nonetheless, New York won't be the only marquee destination ready to court Skenes when/if an opportunity arises.
The Los Angeles Dodgers will throw their hat in the ring should the Pirates let their generational prospect slip through the cracks. They can afford to make him closer to a billionaire than a millionaire should his career trajectory continue rising at this pace. Moreover, they have a connection to Skenes that could come in handy one day.
Dodgers' connection with Paul Skenes could come in handy someday
Skenes, a Southern California native, grew up watching Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani. The former was in attendance when the latter made his home major league pitching debut as a member of the Los Angeles Angels in 2018.
Justice delos Santos, formerly of MLB.com, wrote a story last year highlighting how a 15-year-old Skenes was a fan of Ohtani and viewed him as an inspiration. Fast forward to today, and the two are now scheduled to face off at 6:40 p.m. ET.
Los Angeles will always find themselves in the mix whenever a high-profile player becomes available. But the reality of the situation is that the Pirates have Skenes under team control through 2030. Until then, keep dreaming, Dodgers (and Yankees) fans.
Skenes has been remarkable in his first four career starts. He is 2-0 with a dazzling 2.45 ERA, 0.909 WHIP and a 30-to-five strikeout-to-walk ratio across 22 innings pitched.