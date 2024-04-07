Dodgers-Cubs restart time: Rain delay updates for Wrigley Field, April 7
There's nothing quite like taking in a baseball game in the spring sunshine. But April in Chicago doesn't always cooperate with plans to take in some vitamin D.
The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs on Sunday, April 7 was delayed because of bad weather.
We're keeping track of updates from Wrigley Field as both teams look forward to getting back out on the diamond.
UPDATE: The Cubs officially announced the game will resume at 5:35 p.m. CT.
The Cubs officially called the delay at 2:46 p.m. CT / 3:46 p.m. ET. While they promised to provide updates, no restart time was set initially.
The Twitter account Cubs Weather projected that it would take an hour or more for the weather to clear.
The game was halted in the fourth inning with all of the momentum on Chicago's side. A first-inning, bases-loaded double from Michael Busch put the Cubs on the board early and they'd add more runs in each inning that followed.
In the second, Seiya Suzuki brought home Mike Tauchman with a sac fly. In the third, Tauchman brought home Nico Hoerner with a double. In the fourth, an error from Miguel Rojas scored Ian Happ, giving the Cubs a 6-0 advantage. Rojas argued with the umpires that the wet and muddy conditions impacted the play.
The game was stopped soon after in the bottom of the fourth with runners on first and third and one out.
The Cubs prevailed in Game 1 of the series on Friday. A five-run second inning started by Dansby Swanson's home run gave them a 5-2 lead. Busch added on in the third inning with his first home run for Chicago against his former team. The Dodgers closed it to 6-5 in the fifth but Happ and Suzuki drove in some insurance runs to secure the victory.
But on Saturday, the Dodgers held the Cubs scoreless through eight to come away with a 4-1 win. Sunday's game is for the series.
Stay tuned for more updates from Wrigley Field.