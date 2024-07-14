Dodgers snake-bitten hurler gets latest dose of devastating injury news
By Austin Owens
Baseball has a cruel way of depriving fans from seeing elite talent due to injury. There are certain players you can't help but wonder how good would they have been had it not been for injuries?
The Los Angeles Dodgers received tough to swallow news on Saturday regarding the condition of flamethrowing right hander Dustin May.
It is one thing when an injury occurs during baseball activity. It is another when it is a freak accident away from the field that is completely unavoidable.
Los Angeles Dodgers, Dustin May get incredibly unlucky
Dustin May will not be able to participate in any physical activity for the next two months as he recovers from esophageal surgery. Earlier this week, May experienced a "sudden pain" while eating dinner, according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. Jeff Passan reported that May sought medical attention for pain in his throat and stomach, which eventually led to the surgery.
Dustin May injury history is extensive
When he has been on the mound, May has been fun to watch. He has a career 3.10 ERA in 191.2 innings pitched. May has made appearances both as a starter and reliever. In 2020, he finished fifth in National League Rookie of the Year voting. However, since then, it has been an uphill battle to say the least.
After the 2020 season in which the Dodgers won the World Series, May underwent Tommy John surgery after only 23 innings of work in 2021. He would recover in time to toss 30 innings in 2022 and seemed to be back on track.
May was able to start the 2023 season healthy and was impressing with a 2.67 ERA across his first 48 innings before another lengthy IL stint. He had Grade 2 UCL sprain that required a Tommy John revision.
This is tough news for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts as he was likely anticipating adding May to their bullpen for the crucial second half of the season. Los Angeles will now need to regroup and this injury news could motivate them to shop for relief help at the trade deadline here in a couple of weeks.