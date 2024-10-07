Dodgers fans cause delay in NLDS Game 2 for throwing debris at Padres players
By Scott Rogust
Three of the four Division Series in MLB are rivarly matchups, so there will be no love lost between either opponent. In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on the San Diego Padres. The last time these two teams met up in the postseason was in 2022, the Padres eliminated them in four games to advance to the NLDS. Before this regular season ended, the Dodgers took the NL West.
While the two teams share a rivalry, there is never an excuse for fans to throw objects at players on the field. Unfortunately, that's what happened during Game 2 of the NLDS on Sunday.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, FOX cameras spotted Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar was spotted pointing at the fans in the left field stands, when all of a sudden a baseball was thrown near him. Profar was understandably unhappy, as he had to be calmed down by his teammates and manager Mike Shildt while they spoke with umpires.
According to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, two baseballs were thrown in the direction of Profar.
Profar wasn't the only Padres player to get objects thrown at him by Dodgers fans. Right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. had objects thrown by fans as well, which resulted in about 20 security guards standing along the foul lines, per Gonzalez.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
NLDS Game 2 delayed after Dodgers fans throw objects at Padres players
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, who was the reporter for Game 2, said that Shildt was making a point to the umpires that he "wanted to make sure his players were safe," and felt that they were in danger.
This was a tense game between the NL West rivals.
Profar had celebrated robbing a home run from Mookie Betts earlier in the game and stared at the fans' direction.
Then, Jack Flaherty had exchanged words with Manny Machado after the Dodgers starting pitcher had struck out the Padres third baseman. The two got into an argument with Flaherty standing from the dugout and Machado out in the field.
There is no love lost between either team and their fanbase. But throwing objects at players on the field? That's inexcusable.