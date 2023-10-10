Dodgers fans have Freddie Freeman regret after NLDS Game 2
The Los Angeles Dodgers are down 0-2 to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and they have Freddie Freeman regret heading on the road.
By Mark Powell
The Los Angeles Dodgers are down 0-2 thanks in large part to their starting pitching -- Clayton Kershaw and Bobby Miller's starts did not go according to plan. The Dodgers biggest weakness was exposed early this postseason, no doubt, though the big boppers in their lineup haven't exactly helped matters.
Dodgers fans expect a little more out of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, in particular. After an early exit last season to division rival San Diego, the Dodgers are on the verge of falling to Arizona, another team thought to be a few years behind Los Angeles in terms of their competitive timeline.
Betts and Freeman received the wrath of some impatient LA fans on social media.
Betts is a stunning 0-for-7 so far this postseason, while Freeman has recorded just one hit in six at-bats, though he has walked on several occasions. For two players believed to be in the NL MVP race heading into the playoffs, this serves as a stunning reversal of fortune.
Dodgers fans upset with Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman
While the Dodgers pitching hasn't been up to par, some sort of contribution from their best players would be appreciated. The stats don't lie, and Freeman and Betts simply haven't shown up the last two postseasons for LA.
Considering their talent level, both Betts and Freeman have to be in the lineup. Freeman had plenty of playoff success with the Atlanta Braves just prior to his arrival in LA. Freeman's Braves won the 2021 World Series, yet suddenly when he's in Dodgers colors, he struggles? For now, manager Dave Roberts is giving his stars a pass.
"Obviously everything's more magnified. It's two games, but our backs are against the wall," manager Dave Roberts said following the Game 2 defeat. "We've got to make some type of adjustments, and we have no more margin."
That margin no longer exists, and if the Dodgers are going to survive beyond Game 3, Betts and Freeman better get their act together.