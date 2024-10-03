Dodgers fans may not be happy with Jack Flaherty’s reaction to Tigers Wild Card win
Dave Roberts has yet to make it official, but odds are that Jack Flaherty is a few days away from getting the ball to start Game 1 of the NLDS for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Flaherty has been a godsend for L.A. since the team acquired him from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline: The righty posted a 3.58 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 55.1 innings across 10 starts, bringing some desperately needed stability to a rotation that had been ravaged by injuries to Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Clayton Kershaw and others.
Now he finds himself atop the rotation of the No. 1 seed in the NL, looking to help one of baseball's most prestigious franchises forget about last year's playoff disaster and capture its first full-season World Series since 1988.
On Wednesday afternoon, however, Flaherty apparently wasn't thinking about any of that just yet. He had his mind on his former team, who were busy polishing off a shocking Wild Card upset in Houston.
Jack Flaherty salutes his former team after Tigers' Wild Card win
It seemed like the Tigers were waving the white flag when the team decided to trade Flaherty, at the time their second-best pitcher behind Tarik Skubal. Surely, Detroit didn't think it could be a contender in 2024.
Except a funny thing happened: The Tigers caught fire, winning 31 of their final 42 games to capture the final AL Wild Card spot. Then they stormed into Houston and swept the Astros in two thrilling games, allowing just two runs in the process. And one of the first people to congratulate them was Flaherty, who took to X to give his former team some love:
Look, it's totally fine for Flaherty to wish the Tigers well. The team was willing to take a chance on him as a free agent, and he undoubtedly still has some friends in the locker room. It's just, well ... maybe this sort of thing is better left in the group chat?
You're on a different team now, after all, one that carries major expectations entering its own postseason debut on Saturday. Flaherty will obviously be focused on that when the time comes, but for the sanity of Dodgers fans who've been through some postseason nightmares recently, let's keep things quiet until then.