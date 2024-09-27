Dodgers feel they avoided worst-case scenario with Freddie Freeman after injury scare
The Los Angeles Dodgers popped the champagne once again on Thursday night, using a big seventh inning to rally past the San Diego Padres and clinch their 11th NL West title in 12 seasons. Shohei Ohtani tallied three hits, Walker Buehler looked ready for the postseason and all was well in Chavez Ravine.
Well, almost. There was one development that threatened to rain on L.A.'s postgame parade: The status of All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman, who suffered an ankle injury while running out a ground ball in the bottom of the seventh inning.
As Freeman remained on the ground in pain, Dodgers were forced to confront the possibility of having to navigate the NL playoffs without one of its big three at the top of the order. But L.A. can apparently exhale a bit: The team offered an update on Freeman's condition after the game, and it seems to have avoided any worst-case scenarios.
Freddie Freeman injury update offers some good news for the Dodgers
Freeman was spotted wearing a walking boot and using crutches during the on-field celebration after the game, but ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reports that there is no structural damage to his ankle — and, most importantly, the Dodgers believe that he'll be ready to roll in Game 1 of the NLDS next weekend.
Obviously there's a long way to go between now and then, and who knows how fast Freeman will heal. But if it is an ankle sprain, he has over a week to get right before Division Series play kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 5. And Los Angeles better hope he does.
Freeman has been an excellent postseason hitter throughout his career, and the Freeman-Shohei Ohtani-Mookie Betts trio has carried this offense all season long — and masked the fact that the rest of the lineup has some holes that can be exploited. Remove one part of that big three, and things suddenly get a little dicier.