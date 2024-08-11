Dodgers get chance to prove they won Erick Fedde trade at perfect time
The Los Angeles Dodgers were quite active at the 2024 trade deadline, as everybody expected them to be. They avoided making moves for some of the top talent on the market like Luis Robert, Garrett Crochet and Tarik Skubal. Some may even say that they dodged a bullet in avoiding trades for Crochet and Robert given how they have fallen off recently.
But they did make one or two big, blockbuster deals. The Dodgers made a deal for the ace of the deadline, Jack Flaherty, but they also put together a three-team trade with the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox.
In this three-team deal, the Dodgers acquire reliever Michael Kopech from the White Sox and Tommy Edman from the Cardinals. Kopech has been dominant with the Dodgers. He's tossed 5.1 innings while allowing 1 hit, no runs and striking out eight hitters.
Edman, on the other hand, has yet to play for the Dodgers. He's been on the injured list for the entire season.
Dodgers trade acquisition, Tommy Edman, set to return at the perfect time for LA
Edman is set to be activated from the IL as early as next week, per MLB insider Jim Bowden.
Edman, 29, is the perfect trade acquisition for the Dodgers. Though he hasn't made his debut this year, he's slashed .265/.319/.408 for his career with an OPS+ of an even 100. He's an incredibly consistent hitter that should slot in the lineup everyday given his switch hitting ability.
As a fielder, he's above average with the glove at multiple positions. He has a positive dWAR on his career while playing innings at second base, shortstop, third base and all three outfield positions. With the Dodgers set to move Mookie Betts back to the outfield when he returns, Edman could find playing time up the middle as well as in the outfield at times.
He couldn't be returning at a better time either. The Dodgers are currently trying to hold off the surging Padres and Diamondbacks for the NL West lead. The division race is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in all of baseball and the Dodgers need all the help they can get to hold their position at the top.
Edman is a perfect fit with the Dodgers, and he has the perfect opportunity to prove that Los Angeles was right in their decision to acquire him at the deadline. The Dodgers took a major risk when making this move and if Edman can come in and make an impact, it's proof that they won the big, three team deal.