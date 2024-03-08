Dodgers have a chance to put a hilarious nail in the coffin on Trevor Bauer's career
Trevor Bauer hasn't been picked up by a Major League organization since his release from the Dodgers. Now, the Dodgers have a chance to end his career for good.
By Curt Bishop
Work has been hard to come by for embattled right-hander Trevor Bauer over the past several years.
After serving his suspension for alleged domestic violence and sexual assault, Bauer was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Since then, no Major League organization has picked him up. Last season, he pitched in Japan with the Yokohama DeNA Baystars before returning to the free agent market.
Late on Thursday, Bauer joined Asian Breeze, a Japan-based team that travels to play scrimmages against minor-league players in MLB organizations, in hopes of getting their players attention from scouts.
Bauer will be making a start for Asian Breeze on Sunday when they face none other than Bauer's old team, the Dodgers.
Trevor Bauer to start against Dodgers on Sunday
For context, Asian Breeze presents an opportunity for players to essentially try out and prove themselves. This also gives certain players a chance to extend their careers.
Bauer has not pitched with a Major League organization since 2021 prior to his suspension.
Obviously, the Dodgers have tried to distance themselves from him since he was released before last season. Now that he is facing players within a Major League organization once again, he'll have an opportunity to prove himself.
However, the Dodgers have a chance to do something hilarious. Bauer has consistently voiced his displeasure with MLB over how things ended and has essentially been begging for teams to sign him.
But no teams have tried to sign him, and when the Dodgers face him, they'll have an opportunity to not only beat him but ultimately put the nail in the coffin of his career.
If they can beat him with their minor-league prospects, then Bauer may ultimately be finished.
This very well may be his final chance. Granted, it's unlikely that any team will show interest in him either way. If he wants to keep playing, he'll have to do so outside of MLB. But the Dodgers can put a stop to his revenge tour on Sunday.
We'll see how everything plays out in Sunday's game.