Dodgers may actually need Shohei Ohtani to pitch in playoffs after latest injury news
By Austin Owens
When two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani hit the free agent market a season ago, he was dealing with an UCL injury that would require surgery and keep him off the mound. Since he was still able to put up video game numbers as a hitter, his value as a player far from decreased.
To no surprise, the Los Angeles Dodgers opened their checkbooks and acquired Shohei Ohtani on a 10 year deal worth $700 million. The Dodgers spent this money knowing that Ohtani would not be avaliable to pitch in 2024 and would only serve as a designated hitter. With the most recent injury report the Dodgers received, Ohtani could actually pitch this postseason.
Dodgers may need Shohei Ohtani to pitch in playoffs after Tyler Glasnow setback
Although the Dodgers have a 4.5 game lead on the San Diego Padres in the NL West division, they have not reached their full potential. The biggest factor that this is the case is because of the starting rotation they are currently rolling out that looks much different than expected.
Tony Gonsolin and Clayton Kershaw have both been sidelined with injury for a significant amount of time along with Tyler Glasnow who the Dodgers acquired this offseason and then signed to an extension worth $136.5 million.
Glasnow appeared to be on track to return fairly soon until Friday when he felt what was described as "discomfort" in his right arm while warming up for a simulated game. On August 16th, the Dodgers placed Glasnow on the IL with right elbow tendinitis.
With just a little over two weeks left in the regular season, the likelyhood that Glasnow is able to return to a big league mound, even for the playoffs, is slim to none after this setback. This is having manager Dave Roberts consider all options, including returning Shohei Ohtani to the mound.
"It's not a zero percent chance," Roberts said referring to Ohtani pitching in the playoffs. However, he did acknowledge that it is not very likely.
Ohtani is very close to the one-year mark post-surgery and has begun throwing as part of his scheduled rehab. This is a developing story to keep an eye on as we get closer to October baseball. If Ohtani feels good and the Dodgers rotation is still a little beat up, we might actually get to see him pitch in 2024.