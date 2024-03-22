Dodgers media reverses course on Shohei Ohtani in record time
After Shohei Ohtani's interpreter was fired due to "massive theft", the Los Angeles media vehemently defended the two-way star. Now, it appears they have reversed course.
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Dodgers have found themselves in a bit of a situation over the past few days.
Shohei Ohtani has been at the center of a recent controversy involving illegal bets that were placed by his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara using the two-way star's money. Mizuhara has since been fired, but after initially defending Ohtani and desperately attempting to clear him from any wrongdoing, the Los Angeles media appears to have reversed course.
On Twitter, Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times gave a blunt assessment, saying that in the wake of all of this, Ohtani needs to "grow up" and take responsibility for what happened by "exerting greater control over other parts of his life."
Los Angeles media reverses course on Ohtani situation
In just a matter of hours, the Los Angeles media has completely changed their narrative on the situation. Of course, this is a developing story, and not all the facts have been revealed just yet. But once they are, it could spell trouble for Ohtani and his career.
In the story, Hernandez points out how Ohtani hasn't made much use of his bank account and had become almost entirely dependent on Mizuhara. It's also important to note that Ohtani has remained relatively silent on these matters, which could certainly add to speculation. Until more facts are known, speculation will be running rampant.
Many fans, including some former baseball players, have speculated that Mizuhara simply took the fall for Ohtani. Hernandez points out that Ohtani not speaking out on the issue isn't helping his case and only adding fuel to the fire, so to speak, regarding these theories.
"Ohtani won’t tell his story, so his story is being told by people less articulate and charming than himself," writes Hernandez. "His public image is now in the custody of people who are hopeful this story will simply vanish. It won’t."
MLB stated that they would not investigate Ohtani over these allegations involving Mizuhara. A report from ESPN's Tisha Thompson noted that Ohtani's representatives contacted "law enforcement authorities" and asked them to investigate "massive theft" from their client.
Again, not all of the facts are present yet. But public opinion could certainly change as more information is revealed about this whole situation.