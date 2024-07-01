Dodgers' offseason looks even better based on latest report
The Los Angeles Dodgers put together one of the best offseasons in MLB history this year.
The Dodgers won the one thing that every MLB team was looking to win: The Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes. Not only did they win it, but they signed him to the biggest deal in sports history, worth $700 million over 10 years. The contract is structured to allow the Dodgers to defer nearly all of that money after the contract ends.
Then LA would add the top international free agent, Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million contract. Yamamoto was one of the most sought after players in the entire free agency class and the Dodgers landed him for the next dozen years.
The Dodgers were able to add James Paxton and Tyler Glasnow to the starting rotation as well. Both have been consistent starters for Los Angeles.
Their big decision on Gavin Stone has gone completely under the radar, but it's been one of their best decisions of all.
Dodgers decision to keep Gavin Stone looking smarter and smarter by the day
But over the offseason, many teams asked about their young pitcher, Gavin Stone. Ultimately, the Dodgers opted to trade other prospects, keeping Stone for themselves.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today pointed this out as well.
"The Dodgers have to be thankful they didn’t deal rookie starter Gavin Stone this past winter when his name came up with several teams in trade talks. Stone threw the first complete game shutout by a Dodgers pitcher since 2022, and the first on the road since Hideo Nomo’s no-hitter in Colorado in 1995. Stone, 9-2, 2.73, has emerged as a legitimate front-line starter."
Gavin Stone has emerged as one of the better young pitchers in the league. At just 25 years old, the Dodgers could have given up on him after he allowed 31 earned runs in 31 innings last season. But they stuck with him and it's paying them back and then some.
He's not a huge strikeout pitcher, but his Pitching Run Value on Baseball Savant is in the 98th percentile of the league. His fastball, breaking ball and off-speed run values are all among the league's best as well.
It may not be too realistic to imagine Stone continuing at this incredible pace, but I would not be surprised at all to see him end the season with 14+ wins and an ERA in the 2.75-3.25 range. He has true top of the rotation potential and the Dodgers are reaping the benefits of believing in him.