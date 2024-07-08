Dodgers pivoting away from Mookie Betts experiment once star returns from injury
By Scott Rogust
The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading into the final week before the All-Star break with a sizable lead in the National League West division. What's even more impressive is that they've done so without star Mookie Betts. Back on June 16 against the Kansas City Royals, Betts was hit in the left hand by a pitch, resulting in it being fractured. He has been sidelined every since.
But, it will only be a matter of time until Betts will be cleared to return, which could come later this summer. Whenever that is, the Dodgers have a plan, and it brings an end to an experiment they tried this season.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale says in his latest column that it appears that the Dodgers will move Betts from shortstop back to second base when he returns from the injured list, likely in August. The reasoning behind this move? To take the pressure off Betts at shortstop. Plus, they like how Miguel Rojas has played at the position.
"It certainly appears that Mookie Betts will be moving back to second base, or even right field, when he returns in August from the injured list with his broken hand," writes Nightengale.
"The Dodgers love Miguel Rojas’ defense (he has not made an error at shortstop this season), and believe it would be unfair to count on Betts at shortstop in the playoffs after just learning the new position."
Once Betts returns, it will be post-trade deadline, with teams preparing to make their final pushes for the postseason. As Nightengale writes, the team doesn't want to put so much pressure on Betts to get a feel for shortstop with little time remaining in the season.
The Dodgers decided to move Betts to shortstop since it would allow him and Gavin Lux to be in the starting lineup. But, Lux struggled offensively while playing consistently this year. But now, they have Miguel Rojas, who has been on fire this season.
Betts played 65 games at shorstop, 61 of which were starts, where he posted a .963 fielding percentage after recording 86 putouts, 150 assists, and nine errors on 245 total chances.
As for Rojas, he has been flawless at shortstop. In 39 games (27 starts), Rojas has a 1.000 fielding percentage after recording 46 putouts, 69 assists, and zero errors in 115 total chances.
It's not just that Rojas is playing well at shortstop. He has also been highly productive in the batter's box. In 58 games (165 at-bats), Rojas recorded a .291 batting average, a .337 on-base percentage, a .442 slugging percentage, three home runs, 19 RBI, 22 runs, 48 hits, 15 strikeouts, and 11 walks.
So once Betts makes his return from the fractured left hand, it sounds as though he'll move back to second base, now that Rojas is producing in the batter's box and on the field.