Dodgers Playoffs Schedule 2023: Dates, times and series-by-series updates
Here is how you can watch every Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game, including their Division Series opener on Saturday, Oct. 7.
By Scott Rogust
The Los Angeles Dodgers have once again won the NL West title, this time for the 10th consecutive season. Not to mention that they won 100 or more games for the third consecutive year, finishing with a 100-62 record. While that is a great feat, it wasn't enough for the Dodgers to earn the No. 1 seed. That belongs to the Atlanta Braves, who ended the 2023 campaign with a 104-58 record.
Los Angeles holds the second seed in the NL, meaning that they have earned a first-round bye in the postseason. With that, they get to watch as two teams will battle to face off in a best-of-three Wild Card series to face them in the Division Series. The two teams that are doing battle are none other than the Milwaukee Brewers, the NL Central Champions, and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Whoever gets two wins will advance to face the Dodgers.
For those Dodgers fans wondering where, when, and how they can watch Dodgers playoff games, we have you covered.
How to watch the Dodgers on TV
Following the conclusion of the Wild Card Series round, all National League playoff games will air on TBS. So Dodgers fans, be sure to put on that channel to watch the team play.
How to live stream Dodgers playoff games
One way to stream Dodgers playoff games is by logging into your cable or satellite provider account on the TBS app.
There are also other streaming services that you can sign up for that carry TBS. Some examples include YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV.
Dodgers playoff schedule
Here is the Dodgers' full playoff schedule against the winner of the Brewers-Diamondbacks series:
- Saturday, Oct. 7: NLDS Game 1, vs. Brewers/Diamondbacks TBD (TBS)
- Monday, Oct. 9: NLDS Game 2, vs. Brewers/Diamondbacks, TBD (TBS)
- Wednesday, Oct. 11: NLDS Game 3, at Brewers/Diamondbacks, TBD (TBS)
- Thursday, Oct. 12: NLDS Game 4 (if necessary) at Brewers/Diamondbacks, TBD (TBS)
- Saturday, Oct. 14: NLDS Game 5 (if necessary), vs. Brewers/Diamondbacks, TBD (TBS)