Dodgers rumored pursuit of Blake Snell is terrible news for the rest of MLB
The Los Angeles Dodgers spent a billion dollars in free agency this past offseason. They were prepared to spend even more.
The Dodgers tried to swoop in and pick up Blake Snell just before he signed with the San Francisco Giants, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. They were ultimately unsuccessful, but as Heyman pointed out, "The effort shows they still have money to spend, though."
Los Angeles doesn't have the highest payroll in baseball this year. They're $56 million behind the Mets and $54 million behind the Yankees. They would have overtaken both if Snell had gone to LA.
The Dodgers still having money to burn is a problem for the rest of the contenders in MLB. If they were willing to drop another $60 million or so on Snell in March, what might they be willing to spend in 2025?
Dodgers' spending power is a huge threat to Yankees, other contenders
Even though they promised $700 million to Shohei Ohtani, so much of it is deferred that his contract isn't a barrier to LA's spending. In fact, it's even more reason for them to flash their cash because he's making bucket loads for them in the Japanese market
There will be some big-time free agents on the market next year. The Yankees are hopeful of signing Juan Soto but the Dodgers are lurking. Sure, Steve Cohen and the Mets may be willing to spend to turn Soto's head, but Los Angeles could be the real threat.
Even if it's not Soto, the Dodgers' spending power could eclipse just about any other team looking for key additions on the market. Pitchers like Corbin Burnes, Zack Wheeler and Max Fried have to at least by considered by Los Angeles.
Their interest in a player alone could be used to drive up prices. Don't think for a second Scott Boras won't take advantage of the slightest hint that LA is looking at one of his clients.