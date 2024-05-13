Dodgers second leaked city connect jersey looks like a botched paint job
By Mark Powell
The Los Angeles Dodgers are scheduled to receiver their second city connect jersey by the end of June, but we may have received a sneak preview courtesy of social media. Twitter user @DyeMyColor, who previously found leaked jerseys for the Mets and Tigers in Japan, unveiled what could be the Dodgers second city connect threads.
Los Angeles' first city connect jerseys were revised on several occasions and eventually retired after last season.
Paul Lukas of UniWatch noted a few unique concepts with these jerseys, such as the 'It’s time for Dodger baseball' patch, and the script D patch on the shoulder. However, the most obvious additions are the strange colored speckles, which look more like sprinkles or a botched paint job than anything with real meaning.
Considering the first Dodgers city connect jerseys needed multiple revisions -- and MLB's recent struggles with uniform delivery -- we can only assume these threads won't receive the rave reviews Nike is hoping for. Again, the random paint spill won't help matters.
Nike struggles to understand the concept of city connect jerseys
When MLB and Nike announced the intention of city connect jerseys back prior to the 2021 season, fans were initially excited for alternate uniforms that would capture the voice of the fan, while incorporating community landmarks. Unforunately, not all of these have delivered. The Dodgers are just one example of that, as their first city connect jerseys failed to live up to the hype. These birthday cake threads aren't much better.
Given Nike and Fanatics current PR dilemma regarding Nike's new Vapor Premier uniform, providing some decent city connect jersey designs would serve as a nice boost in confidence from baseball fans. Instead, we've received another lackluster idea with half-assed execution.
"This has been entirely a Nike issue," a memo to players regarding recent uniform chaos read. "At its core, what has happened here is that Nike was innovating something that didn't need to be innovated."
Make sure to add some sprinkles on the side of that shade.