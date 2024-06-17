How Shohei Ohtani fits in Dodgers plan to replace Mookie Betts
By Kinnu Singh
The Los Angeles Dodgers went on a $1.2 billion spending spree this offseason, and so far, it has paid dividends. The Dodgers are the betting favorites to win the World Series, and they entered Monday with a 44-29 record and a sizable eight-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West.
Los Angeles won two of three games against the Kansas City Royals this past weekend, but they didn't escape the series completely unscathed. Rookie phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto suffered a torn rotator cuff in the third inning of a 7-2 loss in Game 2 on Saturday.
The loss of Yamamoto was compounded by another injury in a 3-0 win on Sunday.
Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts suffered a fractured left hand when he was hit by a pitch during the seventh inning of a 3-0 win on Sunday. The seven-time All-Star was left writhing in pain after being struck by the 97.9 mph fastball from Royals pitcher Dan Altavilla.
Although the hand will not require surgery, the severity of the injury is still unknown. Betts is scheduled to see hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin on Monday, but the typical recovery time for similar injuries has taken two to three months.
Shohei Ohtani likely to step into leadoff spot after Mookie Betts' injury
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts did not provide a timetable for Betts' return, but noted that he would be out "for some time." In the meantime, the Dodgers will have to find a way to get by without their star player.
Betts was batting .304 on the season with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs. That level of production won't be easy to replicate from the leadoff spot in the Dodgers lineup, but it certainly helps to have a player like superstar Shohei Ohtani.
Roberts said his "initial thought" was to move Ohtani to the leadoff spot, according to Dylan Hernández of The Los Angeles Times.
Ohtani was the headliner of Los Angeles' offseason acquisitions. The two-time American League MVP signed a 10-year, $100 million contract, the largest contract in sports history. In his first season with the Dodgers, Ohtani is slashing .305/.377/.571 with 17 home runs, 44 RBI and 15 stolen bases.
"It's very tough to see," Ohtani said through an interpreter. "He's obviously a very important part of the team. It's really up to the rest of the team to pick him up."
Betts has been remarkably durable. His last stint to the injured list was two years ago, when he missed nearly three weeks with a cracked right rib in June 2022.
“It’s a big blow,” Roberts told reporters. “I feel bad for Mookie because he’s having an MVP-type season.”
Miguel Rojas will take over as the starting shortstop, although Kike Hernández will also get some time at the position.