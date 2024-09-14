Dodgers starting rotation just can't catch a break with postseason looming
The Los Angeles Dodgers have received some more bad news when it pertains to their starting pitching rotation.
Starter Tyler Glasnow was scheduled to pitch in a simulated game today, but during warmups, he experienced some elbow discomfort that prevented him from throwing.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Glasnow suffered a setback while warming up. He also went on to say that Glasnow would get some additional testing done and that the team doesn't know his availability for the rest of the season.
Based on Glasnow's extensive history of forearm and elbow issues, one might begin assuming that his season is over. Glasnow has undergone the daunting Tommy John surgery and his elbow has continued to be an issue after the fact. If he were to try to pitch with it compromised, the risk of retearing his UCL is increased by quite a bit.
Dodgers postseason rotation takes a hit with Glasnow injury setback
This injury update could spell trouble for the Dodgers as the postseason approaches closer.
As of now, Glasnow is joined by starters River Ryan, Gavin Stone and Clayton Kershaw on the injured list. A few top prospects have also been hurt and won't be able to pitch this year.
Shohei Ohtani hasn't pitched this year as he recovers from Tommy John surgery himself.
That leaves the Dodgers' current starting rotation as follows:
Jack Flaherty, Bobby Miller, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler and Landon Knack.
Knack has looked good as a Dodger this season. He holds an ERA of 3.00 in nine starts and 54 innings.
The same cannot be said of Walker Buehler, who's faced a ton of injury trouble this year. His ERA sits around a 6.00 with a WHIP above 1.50. He's talented, but the injuries over the years have really worn on him.
Bobby Miller has some of the highest potential in the entire Dodgers organization, but he's been downright terrible this season. His ERA is over an 8.00, but the Dodgers don't have many other options besides Miller at this point.
Yamamoto is fresh off the IL himself. He's been great this year and he looked good in his first start back from injury a few days ago. He has legit ace potential, when he's healthy, which has been the issue.
Flaherty is also an ace, but remember, the Yankees backed out on a trade for him due to an undisclosed medical issue on his physical. While Flaherty has been good, this thought remains in the back of everybody's mind.
But, Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts hasn't ruled out the possibility of Ohtani returning to the bump at some point in October.