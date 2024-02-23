Dodgers tease what's to come in 2024 with dominant first inning vs. Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers previewed what's potentially to come in 2024 in their spring training game against the San Diego Padres.
By Scott Rogust
We are getting that much closer to baseball season. On Thursday, the first spring training exhibition took place, and it featured the team that is heavily favored to win the World Series this season -- the Los Angeles Dodgers.
This offseason, the Dodgers became the villains of MLB because they signed nearly every top free agent and traded for premier talent on the block. The Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million, heavily-deferred contract. Then, they added top starting pitcher free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto on a 10-year, $325 million deal. To follow up, the Dodgers added outfielder Teoscar Hernandez on a one-year, $23.5 million pact. Oh, and they acquired Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays.
While yes, it's only spring training, the Dodgers showcased why they are the favorite to hoist the Commissioner's Trophy at the end of the season at the expense of the rival San Diego Padres. In the top of the first inning, the Dodgers scored eight runs, all of which happening after recording just one out!
Dodgers foreshadow what's to come in 2024 with eight-run first inning vs. Padres
Joe Musgrove started the game for the Padres, and immediately issued a four-pitch walk to Mookie Betts. Then, Musgrove surrendered a single to Chris Taylor on one pitch thrown, hit James Outman with a pitch, and gave up a ground-rule double to Hernandez to put the Padres in a 2-0 deficit. Musgrove was removed from the game in favor of Carter Loewen.
Things would seemingly go San Diego's way after Loewen struck out Austin Barnes. But then, Chris Owings hit a ground-rule double, Andy Pages hit a two-run single, Kevin Padlo hit a two-run home run to put the Dodgers up 8-0. Eight runs, with the only out coming on a Barnes strikeout.
The Dodgers went on to win 14-1. The Padres' lone run arrived on a solo home run by Jake Cronenworth in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Again, this is only an exhibition game, but there's a lot to be excited about if you are a Dodgers fan. The games matter starting on March 20, when these two teams will meet in a two-game series in South Korea.