Dodgers troll Braves by referencing Kendrick Lamar-Drake diss after latest win
The Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef has taken the rap world by storm, but Kendrick's latest track worked beautifully as a caption referencing the Dodgers win over the Braves.
By Mark Powell
Kendrick Lamar wasn't talking about baseball when he dropped his third Drake diss track in two days (unless I've lost count by now). The west-coast rapper is a favorite in Dodgers country, hence why the team's social media account opted to use one of Kendrick's tracks to troll the Atlanta Braves.
Lamar's latest song, 'Not Like Us', makes a series of bold allegations against Canadian rapper Drake. In terms of how that applies to the Braves, the song does reference Atlanta on multiple occasions, claiming the Drake visits the ATL only when he needs street cred to assert himself in the African-American community for cash profit. He runs away shorty thereafter.
"Bear with me for a second, let me put y'all on game...Fast-forward, 2024, you got the same agenda. You run to Atlanta when you need a check balance...You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars."
The purpose of these bars by Kendrick is to question just how authentic Drake is when he makes appearances in the deep south.
Dodgers reference Kendrick Lamar's latest Drake diss in Braves troll
As for the Dodgers, their beef with the Braves doesn't run as deep. Given Kendrick is a west-coast rapper and discusses Atlanta on his latest Drake diss, it was enough for the social media team to make reference to it following a win over the Braves on Saturday night.
Bryce Elder struggled against the Dodgers on Saturday night, giving up seven hits -- three of which were home runs -- in under four innings of work. Meanwhile, Los Angeles starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow pitched admirably yet again. The Dodgers made Elder pay for some early-game mistakes, specifically after walks to James Outman and Mookie Betts.
“That’s what makes them good,” Elder said. “You can’t be careful because the next guy is really good too. You just have to try and make pitches. Sometimes they beat you. Sometimes they don’t. Tonight they did.”
It's early in the season, but as capable as the Braves are offensively and in the pitching department, there's a reason the Dodgers are favored to win the National League come October.