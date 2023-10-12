How we got here: 3 Dodgers weaknesses that were exposed this postseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers were just swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Here were three weaknesses that were exploited, and what the team now faces in an important offseason.
Entering Game 2, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that “I’m going to manage Game 2 like it’s Game 7. And I’m going to do the same thing for Game 3.”
In Game 3, with the Dodgers on the brink of elimination, Roberts left right-hander Lance Lynn in the third inning while the Diamondbacks pummeled him. He eventually took Lynn out with two outs in the inning, but not before Arizona had scored four runs – all via solo home run – and took a 4-0 lead that the team would hold onto as they advanced to the National League Championship Series.
It marked the end of a third consecutive disappointing postseason exit for the Dodgers, and started an offseason that will be filled with questions. None more pressing than the future of Roberts.
The feeling entering Game 3 was that Roberts was not managing for his job. The team loves Roberts. The players love Roberts. The team has long believed that he is the right person for the job. And despite the Dodgers, the National League’s No. 2 seed, not holding a lead for a minute in the NLDS against the Diamondbacks, it’s unlikely their thinking has changed internally.
But the biggest change for the Dodgers could come with the longtime face of its franchise, Clayton Kershaw. While he posted a 2.46 ERA in 24 starts, this season took a toll on the pitcher both physically and mentally, with a shoulder injury nagging Kershaw in the latter part of the season. And as he sat at his locker after being swept by the Diamondbacks, he looked defeated. He then was asked about his future in baseball.
“I’m not sure,” he said.
He then was asked if there’s anything different about that decision this offseason compared to previous offseasons.
“I don’t think so.”
He stopped.
“Well, yeah. I don’t want to get into that. We’ll see. I don’t know how to answer that right now.”