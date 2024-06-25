Dodgers-White Sox restart time: Rain delay updates from Guaranteed Rate Field
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox were entering the final stage of Monday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field when weather got in the way.
The Dodgers had just opened the scoring in the top of the seventh when a rain delay was called just after 9 p.m. CT time.
When will the game get started again? Can it be suspended? We're tracking all the updates.
Dodgers-White Sox rain delay: No restart time indicated
9:35 p.m. CT: That was quick! Play has resumed.
9:20 p.m. CT: The rain delay was officially announced at 9:06 p.m. local time. The White Sox did not immediately indicate how long the delay is expected to last.
The necessity of the delay makes perfect sense when you see this video from the ballpark.
Importantly, the game can't be called despite being in the seventh inning. Since the Dodgers scored both their runs in the top of the inning, the White Sox are owed an opportunity to respond. So if the weather stays bad, it will have to be suspended and resumed at a later date.
If play resumes, the Dodgers will have men on first and second with two outs in the top of the seventh.
Kiké Hernandez drove in the first run with a double and then went on to score himself thanks to an error.
Both starting pitchers had strong outings. Dodgers starter James Paxton went five innings allowing just three hits and striking out six. For the White Sox, Garrett Crochet continued his strong season with 5.2 innings allowing five hits and striking out six as well.
Things went downhill for the White sox with Steven Wilson coming back out for the seventh inning. He faced four batters, gave up two earned runs and left a man on second.