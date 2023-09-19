Dodgers star reveals he’s been playing through painful injury since April
Despite being hurt for the majority of the 2023 MLB season, Dodgers' star player Will Smith has helped them make it to the playoffs and win their division, despite many projecting them to fail.
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith recently appeared on AM 570 LA Sports Radio, revealing that he played for months with a broken rib, the injury stemming from a hit-by-pitch thrown by Jake Woodford of the St. Louis Cardinals on April 30.
During the conversation, he said, "Once I was healthy, it was going to be an adjustment because the body is going to reprogram itself to deal with it… It took a little longer to figure it all out than I would have liked."
Talk about gutting through an injury.
Dodgers star Will Smith works through pain to lead team to postseason
Most players when they sustain an injury like this would automatically go on the injured list and return when they are done rehabbing. However, Smith decided that winning games and attempting to secure another World Series was more important to him than his current health.
Despite losing many talented players this offseason, the Dodgers have surprised many by remaining the best team in the NL West, even with other teams in the division -- like the San Diego Padres -- spending big money. Smith's leadership behind the plate has helped many of the young players on the Dodgers adjust to the majors
Despite this injury, Smith has still been one of the best catchers in the 2023 season, boasting an average of .265 with 18 home runs and 71 RBI, along with an OBP of .365.
Before breaking his rib, he played in 14 games, hitting .300 with three home runs and 13 RBI. In the 14 games following the injury, he hit .327 with four home runs and 10 RBI. While in September, he has cooled down, only hitting .196 in 12 games, he has still performed better than expected after sustaining an injury that should have sidelined him for most of the 2023 regular season.