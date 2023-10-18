Does Colorado football play this week?
By Scott Rogust
The Colorado Buffaloes easily exceeded what they accomplished last year under new head coach Deion Sanders. The team got off to a 3-0 start to the season after beating the TCU Horned Frogs, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Colorado State Rams. But since then, they have gone 1-3, losing to big-name schools like the Oregon Ducks and the USC Trojans. Their last loss was a brutal one.
In Week 7, the Buffaloes blew a 29-0 lead against the Stanford Cardinal and lost 46-43 to fall to 4-3 on the season. Sanders wasn't pleased with how his team played and said he has never been on a team his entire life that managed to squander a lead as big as that.
With this rough loss sticking with Colorado, fans may be wondering who they will play this upcoming weekend.
Is Colorado football playing in Week 8?
Unfortunately for Colorado fans, they will have to wait another week to see the Buffaloes play. That's because they are currently on a bye.
The next time Colorado will play is on Saturday, Oct. 28, in Week 9, when they play the UCLA Bruins in a tough matchup.
What is Colorado's remaining schedule for the 2023 season?
For Colorado to be bowl-eligible, they will have to finish 6-6 or better, realistically. Falling under that, they will be out of contention. Unfortunately for Colorado, their remaining schedule is tough.
Here are Colorado's remaining five games on the season entering Week 8:
- Week 9: at No. 25 UCLA Bruins, Saturday, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET
- Week 10: vs. No. 12 Oregon State, Saturday, Nov. 4, TBD
- Week 11: vs. Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 11, TBD
- Week 12: at Washington State, Friday, Nov. 17, 10:30 p.m. ET
- Week 13: at No. 14 Utah, Saturday, Nov. 25, TBD
That's a rough stretch for the Buffaloes. But if they are to win two of those games, they will have a shot to play in a bowl game once the regular season ends.