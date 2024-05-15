Does minor Astros trade show early signs of potential fire sale?
By Lior Lampert
Many rival clubs are keeping tabs on what the Houston Astros do leading up to the 2024 MLB trade deadline on July 30.
The Astros have looked like a shell of the team that has reached the ALCS or World Series in seven straight seasons this year, sitting at 17-25 and in fourth place in the American League West, and the myriad of injuries is piling up -- even feeling the loss of their bad starting pitchers.
Houston boasts the third-highest payroll, but their postseason hopes are quickly vanishing, leading many to believe they could be sellers ahead of the deadline. And that notion could be validated by their latest transaction.
The Astros sent outfielder Corey Julks to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Luis Rodriguez.
Does minor Astros trade show early signs of a potential fire sale?
Julks has yet to appear in the majors for the Astros this season, essentially making him a non-factor. But the ramifications of this move are potentially monumental. Did Houston show their hand by making this lowkey trade? Is a fire sale on the horizon?
We have seen several high-profile veteran players on the Astros pop up in trade rumors as the season continues to spiral out of control for the Astros, like Justin Verlander, Ryan Pressly and Alex Bregman. However, it has been hard to gauge how serious Houston is about shopping All-Star-caliber options that have contributed to them being arguably the most successful franchise in baseball for much of the past decade. But after seeing Julks shipped off to the White Sox, it may not feel so far-fetched to see a slew of corresponding moves.
Only time will tell, but the Astros could be gearing toward a retooling process at the deadline as they look to improve their competitive outlook for 2025 and beyond in what is quickly turning into a lost campaign.