Does Steelers latest roster move foreshadow a long-rumored WR trade?
Omar Khan is setting up his pieces. A big move might follow.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have long been linked to trade-bait wide receivers like Brandon Aiyuk and Courtland Sutton. They traded Diontae Johnson to the Panthers and haven't filled the gap next to George Pickens.
Could that move be on the way?
Some think so after linebacker Alex Highsmith had his contract restructured to clear up $7 million in salary cap space, according to Ian Rapoport. That $7 million could give Pittsburgh the room they need to pick up a big wide receiver salary, perhaps with a draft-day trade.
Steelers cap-clearing move opens door for WR trade
The obvious link to Aiyuk can be drawn. The disgruntled 49ers receiver has been putting pressure on San Francisco to give him a lucrative new contract, leading to trade speculation. He's openly flirted with Mike Tomlin on social media. And he'd just look like a great fit for the Steelers as a No. 2 receiver who is looking to prove he can be a No. 1.
However, the 49ers have continually deflected trade talk around Aiyuk and insist they don't want to ship him out. So who else could be on the docket?
The Broncos have reportedly taken calls on Sutton ahead of the draft and Jeremy Fowler specifically named the Steelers as a team to watch there. Then again, Fowler also indicated Denver doesn't plan to trade him, so Pittsburgh would have to make it worth their while. Sutton played with Russell Wilson in Denver so the move would make sense.
The links aren't as strong on this one — because an intra-division trade would be pretty wild — but Tee Higgins has reportedly requested a trade from the Bengals with contract talks stalled. Like the other teams, Cincinnati doesn't want to trade the receiver but we have to believe that stance could change with the right offer.
There are receivers out there the Steelers could trade for and the draft would be the time to do it. The Highsmith restructuring is the smoke. There could be fire behind it.