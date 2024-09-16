Dolphins add much-needed help at QB with Tua Tagovailoa out with concussion
By Scott Rogust
The Miami Dolphins are currently awaiting some updates on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. This past Thursday, Tagovailoa suffered his third concussion since 2022 after lowering his helmet on a scramble attempt. Tagovailoa currently has no timetable for a return, but what is known is that he has no plans to retire.
The Dolphins had Skylar Thompson as their lone active quarterback on the roster with Tagovailoa sidelined. Tim Boyle is on the practice squad, but not entirely a serviceable option with the Dolphins' playoff aspirations. But the Dolphins have made a move.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins signed Tyler "Snoop" Huntley off of the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. With that, the Dolphins have a backup option for Thompson with Tagovailoa sidelined.
Dolphins sign former Pro Bowl QB Tyler 'Snoop' Huntley as much-needed depth with Tua Tagovailoa sidelined
It's not often that a Pro Bowl quarterback is available, but that was the case with Huntley available to sign off of Baltimore's practice squad.
Huntley has starter's experience during his time with the Ravens, filling in for Lamar Jackson, who missed time due to injuries.
In 2021, Huntley started four games and picked up a 1-3 win-loss record. But in 2022, Huntley started four-of-six regular season games, throwing for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions on a 67.0 completion percentage while running for 137 yards and a touchdown on 43 carries. Huntley started in Baltimore's Wild Card Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, where he completed 17-of-29 pass attempts for 226 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, and ran for 32 yards on three carries. The Ravens lost 24-17.
Huntley was named to the Pro Bowl as a replacement for Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.
This offseason, Huntley was signed by the Cleveland Browns. But after the preseason, the Browns released Huntley and ending back with the Ravens on their practice squad.
The Dolphins expressed confidence in Thompson's ability to fill-in as the starter with Tagovailoa out. Now, they added a much-needed backup with starter's experience in Huntley. It appears they are now set, as they continue to wait word on Tagovailoa's status.