Dolphins add secondary depth with savvy free agent signing
By Lior Lampert
The secondary was a glaring weakness for the Miami Dolphins in 2023. So, they've made a concerted effort to rectify the matter this offseason, evidenced by their most recent free agent signing.
Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Dolphins are signing veteran safety Marcus Maye.
Maye won't start in Miami, but he provides the Phins with a solid depth option behind their dynamic safety tandem of Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland.
Selected by the New York Jets in the second round in 2017, Maye spent the past two years with the New Orleans Saints. He got released in February after failing to live up to the three-year, $22 million contract he signed in 2022. Perhaps a change of scenery could be all it takes to revitalize a once-promising career.
Dolphins add secondary depth with Marcus Maye signing
Adding a player like Maye can only help a Miami group that ranked near the bottom in several defensive aerial categories this past season. They were 22nd in opponent completion percentage (66.17 percent), 25th in passing touchdowns allowed per game (1.6) and 22nd in opponent passer rating (92.4). Moreover, 69.12 percent of the yards they allowed were through the air -- only eight teams had a higher rate.
In 2023, Maye was limited to seven games because of injury/suspension. Nonetheless, he amassed 37 combined tackles, two pass deflections, two interceptions and a sack. His efforts earned him a less-than-stellar albeit respectable 57.6 overall Pro Football Focus grade. The defensive back is worthy of a flier for the Dolphins as he enters his age-31 campaign.
With Holland and Poyer in the picture, the Phins won't have to rely on Maye to be a full-time starter. Instead, he can be a rotational piece for a team he reportedly feels has what it takes to be a Super Bowl contender.