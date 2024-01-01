Dolphins AFC East hopes take major hit with injury update before Bills showdown
The Miami Dolphins lost Bradley Chubb to an injury in garbage time and it could cost them dearly.
The AFC East division title will be determined on the final weekend of the regular season when the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills for all the marbles.
Unfortunately for the Dolphins, they'll have to find a way to win that game without a key player on defense: Bradley Chubb.
On Monday, Adam Schefter confirmed that Chubb tore his ACL late in Sunday's game against the Ravens. That's salt in the wound for Miami since the Dolphins were in the waning stages of a 56-19 blowout loss.
Bradley Chubb injury update: Dolphins linebacker out with torn ACL
Chubb's focus now turns to getting right for the 2024 season. His campaign is finished.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins have to figure out how to cope without their leading pass rusher. They already lost Jaelan Phillips to a season-ending injury so this latest development will be a huge test of their depth at the most critical point in the season. The playoffs are clinched but seeding is still very much in the balance. Losing to the Bills would drop Miami into a Wild Card spot.
Chubb had 11 sacks and 22 QB hits on the season, forcing six fumbles along the way. He had six tackles, a tackle for loss and a QB hit in the game against the Ravens before going down injured.
Andrew Van Ginkel will have to carry the load off the edge while Miami will hope to get something out of Emmanuel Ogbah and Melvin Ingram. Ogbah has 5.5 sacks on the year but he was an apparently healthy scratch against the Ravens. Ingram joined the team in December and has played in two games with two tackles thus far.
Cameron Goode will also have an opportunity to prove his worth with Chubb out. He's played in 16 games but has no sacks and just four tackles.