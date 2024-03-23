Dolphins are all-in on Odell Beckham Jr., with one big catch
Linking up with the Miami Dolphins may be the next great decision for Odell Beckham Jr.'s career.
By John Buhler
When it comes to one big catch, you often think of Odell Beckham Jr. It was the greatest catch in a loss besides Julio Jones' toe-tapper in Super Bowl 51, but it was still a great haul. And that would be the case several years later if the Miami Dolphins were to land OBJ this offseason. After being released by the Baltimore Ravens, Miami appears to be all-in on reeling in Beckham in his free agency.
Given that Beckham already has a Super Bowl on his resume, as well as a handful of Pro Bowl nods, he can pick and choose where he goes. As long as Mike McDaniel is the head coach in Miami, then 'Phins up, baby! The offense will be as fascinating as it is versatile. Beckham did resurface in Baltimore last year after missing all of 2022, but Lamar Jackson is not a wide receiver's best friend.
However, with how precise of a passer Tua Tagovailoa is, this could be a decent landing spot for Beckham, who is firmly on the back nine of his illustrious pro career out of LSU. Could the Dolphins get to and win the Super Bowl this year? Probably not, but I like their chances of getting back to the postseason, maybe even winning a playoff game. In the meantime, they have a draft to prepare for.
And that right there is the biggest holdup for getting Beckham to the Dolphins. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Dolphins are willing to "wait weeks on Beckham to see if he comes around to their prince point or wait on (the 2024 NFL) Draft." Miami is not going to pay a premium for a really good No. 3 wide receiver. They already have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as their top two receivers.
Regardless, it would not shock me if Beckham joins a contending team like Miami in the near future.
Odell Beckham Jr. could land with the Miami Dolphins in a few weeks
For as much as I rave about McDaniel as a head coach, the Dolphins have not completely won me over in the war room. I mean, it's a lot better than what it once was, but this team far too often takes swings in the draft that are too big for my liking, as well as paying a premium for simply good players in free agency. While Jackson said they are on a budget this year, frugality has never really been their thing.
At this point, I am kind of shocked that Beckham hasn't played in this particular glamor market. He has already starred in New York and in Los Angeles, as well as two forgettable tenures in Cleveland and Baltimore. Maybe the big city life is what Beckham needs to shine his brightest? Truth be told, he would make for such an incredible No. 3 receiver option in Miami behind Hill and Waddle, in that order.
If I were Miami, I would look at selecting linemen and defensive help early in the 2024 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, Miami is not a place you go if you want to be great along the offensive line. Defensive line, oh, absolutely, but the offensive line has been patchwork at best over the last several seasons. With how important the ground game is to McDaniel's offense, the Dolphins must get this right eventually.
Beckham is a fine complementary piece for a contender, but he is not worth dropping everything for.