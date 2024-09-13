Dolphins fans already calling for most obvious Tua Tagovailoa replacement
By Austen Bundy
Miami Dolphins franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a concussion in Thursday night's 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Tagovailoa took a hard hit in the fourth quarter, reminiscent of the one he took two seasons ago where he was visibly shaken up and eventually diagnosed with a concussion.
He was pulled from Thursday's game and ruled out for the remainder and is under the league's concussion protocol. He's likely to miss significant time if his condition does not improve.
Should the Dolphins sit Tua and bring in a familiar face?
Folks online were immediately calling for Tagovailoa to be benched at the very least in the name of his health after the scary hit. Others suggested bringing in a free agent quarterback to fill the void while he potentially recovers.
Could former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill be the answer to Miami's problem? Second-year signal caller Skylar Thompson completed Thursday night's game but the quality of play didn't improve.
Miami head coach Mike McDaniels told reporters Friday (h/t Pro Football Talk) that the team expects to add a quarterback but it will stick with Thompson for the time being.
“We will bring in someone, we’re just evaluating the pros and cons for the different situations,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel also told reporters Friday that he told Tagovailoa as he was exiting the field Thursday that he was "the starting quarterback of his family."
With questions swirling around the 26-year-old's future given his rough history with concussions, a familiar veteran presence may be just what the team needs right now.
Tannehill, 36, was drafted eighth overall by Miami in the 2016 NFL Draft and played six seasons in Coral Gables. He threw for 20,434 yards and 123 touchdowns in his time there.
The 11-year league veteran's play declined over the last five seasons in Tennessee but in a desperate situation with not many viable options, he might be the best bet for stabilizing the team.