Dolphins free agent signing Shaq Barrett announces retirement before playing a snap
By Scott Rogust
The Miami Dolphins needed to address their pass rush in the worst way this offseason, especially with Jaelan Phillips suffering a torn Achilles last season and Bradley Chubb working his way back from a torn ACL. With that, the Dolphins looked at in-state options and signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett to a one-year, $7 million deal.
With Barrett being a two-time Super Bowl champion and a two-time Pro Bowler, Miami's defense got a much-needed boost, as they looked to finally win the AFC East for the first time since 2008. Barrett was a player who knew how to win.
But on Saturday, Barrett released a statement on Instagram, announcing his retirement from the NFL after nine seasons. Barrett said his reason for stepping away from football is to focus on his family.
Former Buccaneers, Broncos LB Shaquil Barrett announces retirement from NFL
"It's time for me to hang it up," said Barrett. "It's been a great ride and I appreciate everything that came with it over the years. I'm ready to shift my full focus to my wife and kids and helping them realize [their] dreams and catch em. Anyone who caught their dreams before know the work, time and consistency required to reach them. I'm ready to start building them skills up in my kids which will take 100 percent commitment. [I know] to some it'll be a surprise, but I've been thinking about thsi for a while and the decision has never been more clear [than] it is now."
Credit to Barrett, who wants to help out his wife and kids to ensure that their dreams come to fruition. To do so, Barrett says that he will have to put football behind him.
Barrett started off his career with the Denver Broncos in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State. Barrett was primarily a rotational player on defense for Denver, but was part of their Super Bowl 50-winning team.
After the 2018 season, Barrett signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That deal proved to be a steal for the Buccaneers, as he had a career year at that point. In 16 regular season games, Barrett recorded 58 combined tackles, 37 quarterback hits, 19.5 sacks (league-leading), and six forced fumbles, helping him earn his first Pro Bowl nomination, a Second team All-Pro nod, and a fourth-place finish in the Defensive Player of the Year Award voting.
In 2020, Barrett helped the Buccaneers win their second-ever Super Bowl, in the first year with Tom Brady as quarterback. The following offseason, Barrett earned a four-year, $72 million contract extension. But after this past season, Barrett was released by Tampa Bay, paving the way for him to sign with Miami.
Barrett has 400 combined tackles (289 solo, 111 assisted), 125 quarterback hits, 59 sacks, and 22 forced fumbles in nine seasons.
For Miami, they will now have to go back to the drawing board with Barrett no longer an option. Chubb and Phillips were placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list before training camp. With that, there may be more pressure on rookie Chop Robinson to make an impact early. That, or they have to bring in some reinforcements in free agency or the trading block.