Dolphins could get even more dangerous with massive roster move looming
Everyone's talking about the Miami Dolphins' offense this season. Don't forget about the defense.
By Kristen Wong
Move over, Eli Apple. Jalen Ramsey is back.
Miami Dolphins star corner Jalen Ramsey is returning to the team on Wednesday and will be designated for return off injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window. Barring an injury setback, Ramsey will likely rejoin the active roster sometime in early November.
Per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, Ramsey will not play in Sunday night's game against the Eagles.
Seeing Ramsey back on the field three months after knee surgery is nonetheless a good sign for the AFC East contenders.
In July, on the second day of Dolphins training camp, Ramsey suffered a knee injury while covering Tyreek Hill. He was placed on injured reserve after final roster cuts and underwent meniscus surgery.
Vic Fangio's Comeback: Dolphins can't wait to toss Eli Apple for Jalen Ramsey
Ramsey, acquired via trade from the Los Angeles Rams this past offseason, has been considered one of the league's best corners in recent history. He has six consecutive Pro Bowls and is coming off a spectacular 2022 campaign in which he recorded 18 passes defended, four picks, two forced fumbles, and two sacks and played in every game.
The Dolphins' defense, led by ex-Broncos coach Vic Fangio, is currently ranked at the bottom of the league in points and yards allowed (26th and 23rd respectively). UDFA Kader Kohou moved from his natural outside corner position to nickel to start the season, and Eli Apple has filled in for snaps outside. Apple, a middling defender and a much-maligned character due to his off-field antics in past years, owns a 51.7 PFF grade through six weeks. The Fins will be glad to relegate him back to the bench.
When will Ramsey be back for good? It's too early to tell. The Dolphins already ruled him out of Week 7's matchup against the Eagles. After that, Miami will face the Patriots and the Chiefs before its bye week.
Fins fans will also want to keep an eye on running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who returned to practice last week and is expected to be activated from injured reserve soon.