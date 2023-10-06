Dolphins offense gets incredible comparison to late-90s juggernaut
The 2023 Miami Dolphins are out here traumatizing defenses.
By Kristen Wong
Who's scared of the big bad wolf that is the 2023 Miami Dolphins?
New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is, and he unashamedly revealed how he was coping with the challenge of facing the Dolphins on Sunday in Week 5.
Martindale recently told SNY that he's "sleeping like a baby" ahead of the Giants-Dolphins matchup, but it's not exactly what you think. He joked, "Every two hours I wake up and cry, go to the bathroom and try to go back and get some more sleep.”
Sounds like a lot of sleepless nights ahead of Sunday. Wonder if Vance Joseph is getting the same nightmares.
Martindale's worries are likely shared by the rest of the league after the Dolphins have left a trail of badly bruised teams in their warpath. In 2023, Miami is averaging a league-high 37.5 points per game, including a 70-point beatdown of the Broncos.
Martindale expressed a combination of fear and admiration for the Dolphins' offense, which he compared to "The Greatest Show on Turf."
Giants DC Wink Martindale calls Dolphins' offense the Supersonic 'Greatest Show on Turf'
The Greatest Show on Turf was the 1999-2001 Rams' high-powered offense that featured Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, and Torry Holt, among others. Martindale likens the Dolphins to that super team but calls theme "supersonic."
Martindale said, “The Greatest Show on Turf, This is like that, 2023, supersonic. I mean, they are fast. Faster than that."
The stats will show that the Dolphins' offensive threats are, indeed, some of the fastest players in the league. Three Dolphins currently hold the top-five fastest recorded speeds in the 2023 NFL season so far, per NFL NextGen Stats. Tyreek Hill is included twice (21.66 mph and 21.52 mph), Devon Achane is included twice (21.93 mph and 21.5 mph), and Raheem Mostert also throws his hat in the ring with a 21.62 mph recorded carry in Week 2.
Add a quarterback on track to win league MVP in Tua Tagovailoa, and this Dolphins' offense just might be unstoppable. The Bills managed to slow them down last week and pulled away with the 28-point win. The Dolphins may be looking for a team to beat up after that disappointing divisional loss, and the Giants, who have allowed the 10th-most yards per play (5.6), just might be their rag doll.
Tune in for the exciting matchup on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET -- or maybe don't if you're a Giants fan.