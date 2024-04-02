Dolphins potential draft target would just be Mike McDaniel gluttony
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel will have his fingerprints all over this potential draft target if the team selects him.
By Lior Lampert
Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports that the Miami Dolphins are “interested in adding a third receiver to complement stars Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.” But to what lengths are they willing to go to find what would be the No. 3 option in their passing game?
Schad suggests a wild draft proposition that has the Dolphins spending their first-round pick on LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. despite their embarrassment of riches at the position and the various holes they must fill along the offensive and defensive lines following the departure of notable free agents on both sides of the ball.
Is Miami considering pulling the trigger on Thomas with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Dolphins connected to LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr.
Thomas wouldn’t be a bad pick by any means. But the team has other needs after seeing Chrisitan Wilkins and Robert Hunt sign with new teams and releasing former All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard for salary cap relief this offseason.
Effective at the point of release because of his crafty footwork for a receiver of his stature, which allows him to create separation from opposing defensive backs, Thomas can line up outside or in the slot thanks to his unique blend of size (6-foot-3, 209 pounds), speed (he ran a 4.33 40-yard dash), explosiveness, and playmaking prowess.
Phins head coach Mike McDaniel would maximize Thomas’ skill set as the offensive guru he is and have an absolute field day with three wideouts of this caliber at his disposal, forming what would undoubtedly be the most dynamic pass-catching trio in the NFL if the projected first-round pick reaches his potential.
While most of the attention went to college teammate Malik Nabers (who also projects to be a first-round pick), Thomas flew a bit under the radar in 2023, but he hauled in 68 receptions for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns in his senior year.
McDaniel mentioned that the Dolphins have made a contract offer to veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., noting that he feels talks will be “ongoing” when he spoke during the annual league meeting in Orlando, Florida. Would signing him change the calculus for drafting Thomas?
However, Thomas being on the board when Miami is on the clock is no guarantee. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network has him ranked as the No. 17 prospect on his most recent 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings.