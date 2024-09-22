Dolphins quarterback depth chart: Where does Miami turn after Skylar Thompson injury?
The Miami Dolphins are smack dab in the middle of a quarterback crisis.
Mike McDaniel spent the week getting backup Skylar Thompson ready to play against the Seattle Seahawks. That's because starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered another serious-looking concussion in Week 2, putting his status for this season and his career in serious jeopardy.
With Tagovailoa on injured reserve, the Dolphins needed an alternative for the next four weeks. And now they need an alternative to the alternative.
Thompson went down in the third quarter with a chest injury, thrusting third-string journeyman Tim Boyle into the spotlight.
Miami Dolphins depth chart at quarterback
- Tua Tagovailoa [INJURED]
- Skylar Thompson [INJURED]
- Tim Boyle
- Tyler Huntley [Emergency QB]
The Dolphins signed Tyler Huntley off the Ravens practice squad to give them some added depth at quarterback with starting potential.
However, for Sunday's game, they elevated Boyle from their own practice squad and made him the backup. That means Huntley suited up as the emergency quarterback.
By rule, Huntley can only enter the game if Boyle also suffers an injury. So Miami is stuck with Boyle behind center for now.
Boyle has been with six teams over the last seven years. Undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky, he spent three seasons with the Green Bay Packers before a less-than-two-year stint with the Detroit Lions. He bounced around from the Bears to the Jets to the Texans until landing with the Dolphins practice squad in 2024.
In five career starts for the Lions and Jets, he is 0-5 with four touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Realistically, Huntley is a more viable starting option for the Dolphins going forward if Thompson isn't available. He spent four years with the Ravens, starting nine games with a 3-6 record in the regular season. It might shock you to learn he earned a Pro Bowl berth following the 2022 season. He started four games that season with two touchdowns and three interceptions and a 2-2 record. It wasn't exactly pretty, but he at least brings dynamic mobility to the table.