Dolphins quest to cover for Tua Tagavailoa takes unexpected but necessary turn
By Scott Rogust
The Miami Dolphins are in a bit of quarterback purgatory currently. The team saw Tua Tagovailoa suffer a concussion in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, an has been sidelined ever since. Head coach Mike McDaniel put his trust in Skylar Thompson to start until (if) Tagovailoa would return this season. But in Week 3, Thompson suffered a chest injury and is going to miss Week 4.
With that, the Dolphins were down to Tim Boyle and recent signing, Tyler Huntley. McDaniel made his decision just two days out.
As ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter points out, the Dolphins are starting Huntley, a former Pro Bowler, for their Week 4 game on Monday against the Tennessee Titans.
Dolphins to start Tyler Huntley at QB in Week 4 vs. Titans
The Dolphins being able to land a Pro Bowler at quarterback this early in the season was decent luck. Sure, Huntley was on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, but he does have starting experience. But if you told Dolphins fans that Huntley would be starting at quarterback in Week 4, they would have called you crazy.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh leaned upon Huntley multiple times with Lamar Jackson injured. Notably, in the 2022 season, Huntley started in four of Baltimore's final five games, leading the team to two wins. It was good enough to help the Ravens make the playoffs, where they lost 24-17 to the Cincinnati Bengals after Huntley threw for 226 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception after completing 17-of-29 pass attempts.
In his career, Huntley holds a 3-6 win-loss record, where he threw for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions on a 56.8 completion percentage. Additionally, Huntley ran for 509 yards and three touchdowns on 115 carries. Huntley was named to the Pro Bowl games ahead of the Super Bowl that year.
While Huntley does hold a losing record as a starter, he has experience nonetheless. It certainly helps that the Dolphins play a Titans team that is really struggling with Will Levis leading the way at quarterback. Plus, Huntley has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to target downfield. Not a bad problem to have at all.