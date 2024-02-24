Dolphins release Emmanuel Ogbah and clear a bunch of cap space for 2024
The Miami Dolphins are releasing veteran pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah to clear cap space for 2024.
By Lior Lampert
The Miami Dolphins had a busy Friday. The AFC East team decided to move on move on from cornerback Xavien Howard. What may have flown under the radar was the team making another move to address their less-than-ideal salary cap situation for 2024.
The Dolphins announced they have released defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. ESPN’s Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed the news of Ogbah’s release, which will be designated as a pre-June 1 cut, clearing $13.7 million of caps space for the Dolphins.
After news of the NFL cap space growing to $255.4 million, the Dolphins have the least amount of spending room. At one point on Friday, the Dolphins were $38 million over the salary cap threshold.
Miami Dolphins release Emmanuel Ogbah to clear cap space
Ogbah signed a four-year, $65.4 million contract extension with Miami in 2022 after consecutive nine-sack campaigns in 2020 and 2021 but has failed to replicate the production since. Over the past two seasons, he’s recorded 6.5 combined sacks.
In 2022, the veteran pass rusher tore his triceps, forcing him to miss the remaining eight weeks of the season. Ogbah appeared in 15 games but in a limited role, logging 25 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.
Entering his age-31 season, Ogbah should have several suitors on the open market willing to take a shot on him, considering the demand for edge rushers in the NFL and his track record of success.
Even after releasing Ogbah and Howard, the Dolphins are still well over the cap for 2024, even with the rise in the league’s salary cap.
Miami could be making these moves as a precursor to something bigger, like the looming contract extension of star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who carries a $20.2 million average annual price tag on Spotrac’s calculated market value.
Notably, franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is entering the final year of his rookie deal and expecting to sign an extension with the Dolphins this offseason after a career-best performance in 2023.
Moreover, the pending free agencies of center Connor Williams and linebacker Jerome Baker will be worth monitoring as the Dolphins continue to face tough decisions in their pursuit of alleviating their cap concerns.