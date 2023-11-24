Dolphins return Fail Mary for TD to sum up Jets’ misery: Best memes and tweets
The most New York Jets play possible took place in Week 12, resulting in the team getting trolled on social media.
By Scott Rogust
New York Jets fans haven't had much to cheer about. They haven't won or returned to a Super Bowl since 1969. They haven't made it to the AFC Championship Game since the 2010 season, which is also the last time the team made the playoffs altogether. The team couldn't even get a full season of Aaron Rodgers this year after he tore his Achilles tendon on the team's fourth offensive play of the year.
Zach Wilson earned himself a demotion after the team lost 32-6 last week to the Buffalo Bills. With that, the Jets gave Tim Boyle the reigns of the offense in hopes he can turn the team's luck around. Sadly, Boyle hadn't been any better than Wilson, with one play showing just that.
The Jets were seemingly thriving, as Jets cornerback Brandin Echols intercepted a pass from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and returned it for a touchdown. Down 10-6, the Jets would record another interception on Miami's next drive, this time recorded by cornerback D.J. Reed. With two seconds remaining, Boyle had the chance to get some points on the board with a Hail Mary attempt.
Boyle threw a floating pass one yard short of the end zone, which was picked off by Dolphins safety Jevon Holland and returned 99 yards for a touchdown.
Jets trolled for Fail Mary attempt to end first half vs. Dolphins
In just two consecutive plays, the Jets faithful inside MetLife Stadium went from pure jubilation, believing the team had a chance to pull off an upset, to quietly heading for the concession stands for an alcoholic beverage or to the parking lot to beat the traffic.
Let's just say the Jets weren't shown sympathy on social media.
The consensus of the reactions has been "this sums up the Jets' season" and "only the Jets could manage to pull this off."
New York was always at a disadvantage heading into this game against the high-powered Miami defense. But with their defense, they always have a chance to remain in games. But without adequate quarterback play or a functioning offense (i.e. offensive line, pass catchers, coaching staff, etc.), they don't have much of a chance.
The Jets were expecting a 2023 campaign of high hopes once they acquired Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. Instead, they lost him during their first series of the season. While he's pushing to return this year regardless of playoff status, there isn't a whole lot for an already dejected fanbase to be excited about this season.