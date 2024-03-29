Dolphins reward Raheem Mostert for record-breaking season
The Miami Dolphins are paying it back after Raheem Mostert's career-best season.
The Miami Dolphins' 2023 season ended in bitter disappointment, but that doesn't mean we should forget the exhilaration of watching Mike McDaniel's league-best offense come to life. Miami was the most explosive scoring machine in the NFL, leading the league in passing yards and finishing sixth in rushing yards.
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Tua Tagovailoa naturally receive the bulk of the credit, but Miami's most productive skill player last season wasn't a wide receiver. It was 31-year-old Raheem Mostert, bucking the recent trend for "aging" RBs en route to 1,187 yards from scrimmage and 21 total touchdowns.
It was Mostert who led the NFL in end zone visits, averaging a healthy 4.8 yards per carry as Miami's bell-cow back. The Dolphins offense was very much a product of McDaniel's schematic brilliance, but pound-for-pound, Mostert performed as well as anyone. He earned his first Pro Bowl appearance as a result.
Now, the Dolphins are rewarding his ascent by backing up the Brink's truck. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mostert has restructured his contract with Miami. He adds another year to his deal, keeping the RB in Miami through 2025 with a total value of $9.075 million.
Dolphins restructure Raheem Mostert's contract to reward Pro Bowl season
Mostert certainly earned the raise, although Miami could come to regret this down the line. Paying RBs is a risky game these days — especially RBs on the wrong side of 30. The pressure is on Mostert to prove that last season wasn't a fluke. Well, frankly, the pressure is actually on Miami. Mostert secured the bag, it's on the Dolphins to secure enough wins in January.
The Dolphins' backfield ranks as one of the NFL's best. Mostert won't be the only RB to tote the pigskin for Miami next season. De'Von Achane looked like the next rookie breakout before injuries derailed his season. He still managed 800 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games, averaging a stupid-good 7.8 yards per carry. Miami also has Jeff Wilson Jr. in the mix; maybe the most dangerous "RB3" out there.
McDaniel's expertly calibrated passing game tends to get all the attention in Miami, but the Dolphins run the ball with aplomb. Combining creative play-calling with a dynamic collection of talent in the backfield, Miami can truly beat defenses any which way. Now, all they need is a real quarterback.
Expect to see Mostert receive first-team reps at the onset of the season. We will see if he can maintain poll position with Achane on the rise, but either way, Mostert has the talent to deliver on his new contract. The next step is for the offense as a whole to remain potent once the playoffs arrive.