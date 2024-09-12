Dolphins rookie has chance to make immediate impact in NFL debut
By Lior Lampert
In the NFL (and sports in general), it's a "next man up" mentality. The Miami Dolphins backfield will embody that mindset in their Week 2 Thursday Night Football showdown against the Buffalo Bills.
Miami's dynamic running back tandem of Raheem Mostert (chest) and De'Von Achane (ankle) each sustained injuries in their 2024 regular-season opener. The former got ruled out well before the divisional clash between the Phins and Bills. Meanwhile, the latter is reportedly a game-time decision after logging only a limited practice leading up to the contest, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
With Mostert and Achane ailing, Miami must turn to alternatives. So, they're "[expected]" to activate fourth-round rookie running back Jaylen Wright for their upcoming game versus the Bills, according to Wolfe.
Dolphins rookie RB Jaylen Wright has a chance to make an immediate impact in NFL debut
While Wolfe notes "optimism" surrounding Achane's availability, his status for Thursday isn't guaranteed. It makes you wonder what capacity we'll see him in if he plays. The second-year pro is an explosive back who relies on his breakaway speed and pass-catching ability, which doesn't bode well for an ankle issue. He even got deployed as a receiver in Week 1, running 10 routes from the slot. Luckily for the Dolphins, Wright does many of the same things well and will have a chance to showcase his talents in primetime.
Wright was a healthy scratch in Week 1, but that doesn't mean the Dolphins don't value him highly. They traded a 2025 third-rounder to select him with a Day 3 pick (No. 120 overall) this year, highlighting their belief in the 21-year-old.
Despite having a limited role at Tennessee, Wright thrived in college. As a junior in 2023, he amassed 1,154 yards and four touchdowns on 159 touches, averaging a robust 7.3 yards per play. He caught 22 passes, demonstrating his capability as a receiving option with reliable hands.
Few prospects at this year's draft combine showed burst and acceleration like Wright. He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash, which ranked among the elite. His skill set and attributes make him a threat to score anytime he possesses the football.
Offseason buzz surrounding Wright was palpable. Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network stated that he thinks Wright "will have a role" in Miami's offense this season. The exciting young back now has a golden opportunity to reveal himself to the world in a crucial meeting with an AFC East foe.