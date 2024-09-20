3 looming Tua Tagovailoa replacements Dolphins fans should watch on Saturday
The Miami Dolphins could find themselves in quite a difficult predicament heading into this offseason.
The recent Tua Tagovailoa injury has taken the football world by storm. Everybody who has a voice in the media has given their opinion on whether or not they think Tua should retire based on his history of concussions or not.
As of now, Tua doesn't plan to retire, but things could change based on the opinions of more doctors. The Dolphins could be forced to watch their franchise quarterback retire in the next year in order to ensure he still has a good life after football. If this is the case, the Dolphins will be turning to the 2025 NFL Draft to find their next franchise quarterback.
Based on Miami's expected draft position for the Dolphins being in the mid to late first round, here are three quarterbacks to keep an eye on in college football this week.
3. QB Cam Ward, Miami (FL)
The first thing to notice with this list is that the Heisman favorite, Quinn Ewers, isn't on this list. Ewers suffered an abdominal injury, and though it won't end his season, it's expected that he won't play this week.
The first prospect to look into is the transfer signal caller, Cam Ward, who plays at the University of Miami now.
If there's any player in the country who has made college football look easy and effortless this season, it's Ward.
Ward, 22, has thrown for over 1,000 yards in three games, with one of them coming in The Swamp against Florida. Ward has also thrown for 11 touchdowns compared to just one interception in the short season.
It should also be noted that Ward's Miami Hurricanes, obviously, play in the same city as the Dolphins. If the Dolphins want to scout him early and often, they have all the capabilities to do so.
This week, Miami matches up with South Florida and the over/under in the game is set at 65.5 points. It should include a ton of action from Cam Ward, so if you're a Dolphins fan and you want a sneak peek into a QB that could end up staying in Miami, take a look at Ward and the Hurricanes this week.
2. QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
Looking into Cam Ward was tough for a few reasons. Ward may not even make it to the middle of the first round, so unless the Dolphins trade up, they might not have the chance to pick him. If they do pick him, they would need to do so in the first round.
LSU's Garrett Nussmeier is a lot more acquirable for the Dolphins' next draft. Nussmeier isn't projected to go until the mid to late second round, meaning the Dolphins should have their chance to pick him both in the first and second rounds, depending on how desperate some teams get to select their quarterbacks.
Nussmeier isn't the same caliber of prospect as Ward, but he matches up with the Dolphins almost perfectly. His best feature is his deep ball and the Dolphins make their living on go routes and deep posts. With speed like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the ability to throw a deep ball is necessary in the Miami offense.
He's getting his first opportunity to start this season. His performance will either raise him into a first-round draft prospect or see him drop into the later rounds. Still, if the Dolphins want a solid pocket passer, Nussmeier is the guy to look into, especially if he excels through an SEC schedule this season.
1. QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
There's a chance that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders isn't available when the Dolphins make their first selection in the draft. Early mock drafts had Sanders going in the top five, with some projections seeing him as the top pick in the draft.
Sanders may be one of, if not the single best deep ball thrower in the country this year. He has plus arm strength and great accuracy on the throws down the field. Just like Nussmeier, the ability to stretch the ball down the field is crucial in the Miami offense and there may not be a player better at it in college football than the talented Sanders.
There have been questions about his character, but those intangibles are looked into heavily by the front offices in football. If the Dolphins are interested in Sanders, there's no way that they're concerned about any issues with his intangibles.
Sanders may be the highest-ceiling quarterback prospect in the draft, which plays into the idea that he could be selected very early. If he's available when the Dolphins pick rolls around, they will heavily be looking into the idea of selecting him.
Colorado football is must-watch TV, even if the Dolphins weren't looking into their players. With Tua's questionable future, make sure to watch Sanders this week against Baylor.