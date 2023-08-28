Dolphins Rumors: Zach Sieler contract a blunt message to one player
The Miami Dolphins have signed a defensive tackle not named Christian Wilkins to a contract extension.
By Scott Rogust
When it comes to the defensive tackle position, the NFL world is focused on Kansas City, as Chris Jones is amid a holdout as he seeks a lucrative contract extension from the Chiefs.
One player who plays the same position as Jones is also in need of a new deal, and that's Christian Wilkins of the Miami Dolphins. Wilkins is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this upcoming season.
On Sunday, there was news regarding a contract extension for a defensive tackle on the Dolphins, but it was not Wilkins. According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Dolphins and Zach Sieler agreed to terms on a three-year, $38.65 million contract extension, $20 million of which is guaranteed.
Regarding Wilkins and his need for a new contract, NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport reports that Wilkins and the Dolphins were unable to agree to terms on a contract extension "after months of negotiations." So, Miami pivoted to make sure that Sieler remained on the team past this upcoming season.
Dolphins and Christian Wilkins unable to agree to terms on new contract
While Jones was holding out from the Chiefs, Wilkins was holding in with the Dolphins. Wilkins had been at Dolphins camp this summer but as an observer, as in not participating in team practice. The strategy did not result in a long-term extension. He will now play on the fifth-year option, worth around $10.8 million for this season. It's unknown if the two sides will come together again to try and reach an agreement.
Sieler was a seventh-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. But near the end of the 2019 season, Sieler was waived by the Ravens and claimed by the Dolphins. That move has paid off rather well for Miami, as he's become one of their reliable starters on the defensive line.
Last season, Sieler recorded 70 combined tackles (41 solo, 29 assisted), 12 quarterback hits, four passes defended, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 17 games, 15 of which were starts. Overall, Sieler recorded 104 solo tackles, 81 assisted tackles, 28 quarterback hits, 10 sacks, nine passes defended, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in four years with the team.
While the Dolphins were unable to sign Wilkins to an extension, they pivoted to make sure Sieler wouldn't go anywhere after this season.