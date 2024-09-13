Dolphins get trolled mercilessly for getting owned again by Bills in first half: Best memes, tweets
By Scott Rogust
The Miami Dolphins were looking to bury a narrative that has haunted them for the past couple of years. In the past two seasons, the Dolphins lost out on the AFC East Championship to the rival Buffalo Bills. To make matters worse, the Dolphins are 2-11 against the Bills ever since Allen was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Miami had overcome a 17-7 deficit to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 to get the victory. Certainly they would have good luck on their side, and have the chance to finally slay the proverbial dragon in the Bills.
Nope, not at all. The Dolphins were completely decimated by the Bills through the first two quarters of action. By halftime, the Bills led 24-10 behind three touchdowns by James Cook.
Let's just say that the NFL world didn't show any mercy against the Dolphins on social media.
NFL world trolls Dolphins for no-showing against rival Bills in first half
The game started off in the worst possible game for the Dolphins, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa saw a pass intended for wide receiver Grant DuBose tipped up into the air and picked off by Bills cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram.
The Bills made the Dolphins pay with Allen connecting on a 17-yard pass to Cook for a touchdown.
Two drives later, Tagovailoa's pass intended for Robbie Chosen was intercepted by corner Christian Benford. The quarterback and wide receiver weren't on the same page, and it resulted in the Bills kicking a 43-yard field goal to take a 10-7 lead seven plays later.
Cook ended the half with 77 total yards and three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving). The best start imaginable for the starting running back and the Bills.
The Dolphins will need to respond in a huge way. If not, they will have to hear it yet again for falling to the Bills.