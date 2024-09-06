Dolphins waste no time resetting CB market with Jalen Ramsey deal: Contract details, grade
By Scott Rogust
The price tags for NFL players have increased drastically this calendar year, whether it's quarterbacks or wide receivers. A matter of days ago at the time of this writing, the Denver Broncos reset the cornerback market. This past Wednesday, the Broncos agreed to terms with Pat Surtain II on a four-year, $96 million contract. With an annual salary of $24 million, Surtain was officially the highest paid cornerback in NFL history.
Well, that lasted for a total of two days, thanks to the Miami Dolphins.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins and cornerback Jalen Ramsey agreed to a three-year, $72.1 million extension.
With this contract extension, Ramsey will receive $24.1 million per season, officially surpassing Pat Surtain II, thus making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. Additionally, Ramsey will receive $55.3 million in guaranteed money.
Ramsey solidified himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the league since being drafted fifth-overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2016 out of Florida State. Ramsey made it to the Pro Bowl every season since 2017 and was name First-team All-Pro three times (2017, 2020-21).
Ramsey is set to enter just his second season with the Dolphins, and had limited playing time due to injury. Specifically, he suffered a torn meniscus during training camp ahead of the 2023 season, and missed the team's first seven games. Even after missing a sizable chunk of the campaign, Ramsey still showcased that he's one of the best in the game.
Through 10 regular season games, Ramsey recorded 22 combined tackles (18 solo, four assisted), five passes defended, and three interceptions. In pass coverage, Ramsey allowed 21 receptions for 259 yards and a touchdown on 39 targets, per Pro Football Reference.
Even after signing his contract, there's no certainty he will play in Miami's Week 1 game against the Jaguars. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Ramsey should return to practice on Friday after missing time with a hamstring injury.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier dedicated much of the year locking in key pieces of the team to ensure they can contend for a Super Bowl. From Jaylen Waddle to Tyreek Hill to Tua Tagovailoa to now, Jalen Ramsey.
Jalen Ramsey contract grade: B