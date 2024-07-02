Donovan Mitchell contract details, grade: Cavs get the commitment they hoped for
By Lior Lampert
On Tuesday, we finally saw arguably the biggest domino of the 2024 NBA offseason fall.
All-Star combo guard Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a contract extension, ensuring their continued marriage for the foreseeable future.
Mitchell staying in Cleveland has widely been the expectation for some time, though that hasn't always been the case.
Throughout this season, and practically ever since Mitchell stepped foot in Cleveland, there have been questions about his long-term outlook with the Cavs. As an Elmsford, New York native, there has been constant speculation about his desire to play for the New York Knicks. Alas, it was all for naught, and that ship has sailed -- with this agreement essentially functioning as the dagger.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers have signed Mitchell to a three-year, $150.3 million max deal. Moreover, Cleveland has given its organizational centerpiece a player option for 2027-28, allowing him to hit the open market then.
Mitchell's $50.1 million average annual value (AAV) currently makes him the 14th highest-paid player in the Association. But with how money is tossed around the league today, we should see him descend the financial ranks in short order. With that in mind, this transaction will only age well as time passes.
During the 2023-24 campaign, Mitchell averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and career-highs in assists (6.1) and steals (1.8) per game with .462/.368/.865 shooting splits. Had he not been limited to 55 regular-season contests due to a left knee injury, his efforts would've likely garnered All-NBA honors.
Cleveland isn't exactly a marquee destination, so successfully convincing Mitchell is a landmark feat for the organization. However, not inking him to a four-year pact while giving him an escape route after two years knocks Cleveland's grade slightly. Nonetheless, this is a home run for president of basketball operations Koby Altman and the Cavs front office.